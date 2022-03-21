BOCES completes $43.5M in improvements at career tech campuses

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - BOCES Career Tech centers in St. Lawrence County have a whole new look. And new tools, equipment, and classrooms.

St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES has completed $43.5 million in improvements at its three career tech campuses.

“It’s just way nicer machines. Way more ventilation in here. … It’s just, you get, there’s just so much more,” said Andrew Hyde, Northwest Tech metalworking student:

No more lugging welding tanks to your booth at Northwest Tech. It’s all there. In the kitchen, everyone has their own workstation.

“Organization is very important in the kitchen. You know, to be able to walk back in and start the job where they left off the day before, and all their equipment and stuff is right there – organization is very important,” said Annette Barr, Northwest Tech culinary arts instructor.

The idea was to bring everything up to the standards required in industry. After high school, or after college, that’s where these young people are headed.

“It’s up to you. If you want to do it, the opportunity is there to do it and practice, so it will set you up for what you want to do in the future,” said Hyde.

Voters approved the capital projects in 2018. BOCES had an important partner when it came to choosing machinery and equipment.

“We work closely with local businesses to see what they’re using and to be able to ensure that our students are working on the same equipment,” said Kyle DiTullio, Northwest Career Tech principal.

Another big change was separating classrooms for book study and written tests from the hustle and bustle of the shop floor.

In St. Lawrence County, 54 percent of high school juniors and seniors take some kind of career tech at BOCES.

BOCES will host open houses over the next two weeks. They start with Southwest Tech Wednesday. Then it’s Seaway Tech on March 29 and Northwest Tech on April 6. They all happen at 5 p.m.

