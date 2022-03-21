Bonnie J. Atkinson, 81, of Potsdam

Mrs. Bonnie J. Atkinson, age 81, of Potsdam, NY passed away on Sunday, March 20th at the United Helpers Maplewood Campus in Canton, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

Mrs. Bonnie J. Atkinson, age 81, of Potsdam, NY passed away on Sunday, March 20th at the United Helpers Maplewood Campus in Canton, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Bonnie J. Atkinson, age 81, of Potsdam, NY passed away on Sunday, March 20th at the United Helpers Maplewood Campus in Canton, NY. Funeral services will be held at the Garner Funeral Service on Friday, March 25th at 3:30 pm with Rev. Joseph Giroux celebrant. Burial will take place in the spring at Crary Mills Cemetery. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Friday from 1:30 until the time of the service. Contributions in her memory can be made to the NYSARC @ 4 Commerce Lane, Canton, NY 13617.

Bonnie is survived by her sons and daughters David W. Harris, Tony L. Harris, June L. Atkinson, Peter J. (Tracy) Atkinson, Penny Sue Barber and Francis Charles Atkinson and grandchildren Thomas TJ (Sandra) McGregor, Christopher (Renee) McGregor, Nicole (Josh) Wagner, Peter J. Atkinson II, Logan T. Atkinson, Charlie J. Atkinson, Sara J. Parow, Milli-Jean F. Parow, Zachary A. Barber and Elijah L. Atkinson; several great grandchildren, several great great grandchildren; brothers Jimmy (Carmen) Thomas and Tom (Debbie) Thomas, a sister Shirley Depot and several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her husband Francis J. Atkinson who passed away July 29, 1999; a daughter Felicia J. McGregor; a grandson Christopher McGregor III; and brothers Harold, Louis and Kenneth (Marlene) Thomas.

Bonnie J. Atkinson was born on May 6, 1940 in Plattsburg, New York to the late Elbridge H. Thomas and Ethel Mae Bell. She attended Peru Central Schools. She was married to Francis J. Atkinson on April 29, 1968. Bonnie was a homemaker and helped her husband operate the family dairy farm for years.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.