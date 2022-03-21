Carthage VFW to give away free memberships

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Carthage VFW is looking for members and will be handing out free memberships next week.

Post Commander Joseph Martel says there are 15 free memberships available to veterans.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The post will be set up at the Fort Drum PX from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29.

People need to bring in their DD 214 or a copy of their SRB to be eligible.

If those 15 memberships are all given away, the state VFW commander promised 10 more.

