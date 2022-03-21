Advertisement

Carthage VFW to give away free memberships

Free Carthage VFW memberships
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Carthage VFW is looking for members and will be handing out free memberships next week.

Post Commander Joseph Martel says there are 15 free memberships available to veterans.

The post will be set up at the Fort Drum PX from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29.

People need to bring in their DD 214 or a copy of their SRB to be eligible.

If those 15 memberships are all given away, the state VFW commander promised 10 more.

