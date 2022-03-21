Mr. Bailey died on Sunday morning, March 20th, 2022 at his home in Ogdensburg. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A celebration of life for Charles C. Bailey, 82, of Ogdensburg will be held at a later date to be announced. Mr. Bailey died on Sunday morning, March 20th, 2022 at his home in Ogdensburg.

Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.

Charles C. Bailey was born on December 24, 1939, in Ogdensburg. He was the son of the late Carlton and Anna (Connely) Bailey. Charles was a graduate of Ogdensburg Free Academy. After high school, he went to Barber School in Syracuse and worked for his father at Bailey’s Barber Shop on Ford Street. For a time he worked as a mechanic at Ray Geary Chevrolet, before working at ALCOA. Later he would be employed by the State Hospital as a Barber and then a therapy aide before his retirement. On July 13, 1988, he married Shirley Caughey Perry in Heuvelton, by Judge Conklin. He was a member of the Spruce Mountain Hunting Club, The Moose Lodge, Morristown Carving Club, and the R/C Airplane and Boating Clubs. Charles was an extremely talented woodworker, carpenter, and woodcarver. He helped build many Seaway Festival floats over the years, most of which won first prize. He loved to teach children everything from Ice Fishing to Ice Hockey. He was an avid pistol shooter and placed number one in the New York State Pistol Competition. He coached Hockey and in his younger years, he excelled in Wrestling and Track and Field. Charles loved to be in nature, where he said he “felt closest to God”. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Charles is survived by his wife, Shirley Bailey, his children; Todd(Donna) Bailey of Saranac Lake, Jeff (Robin) Bailey of Ogdensburg, Chrissy (Larry) Dufore of Ogdensburg, Ronnie (Shannon) Ghize of Lisbon, Karen (Terry) Burke of Fort Covington, Don (Rosemarie) Perry of Ogdensburg, Sheri (Jim) McCarthy of Ogdensburg and Bill (Michelle) Perry of Boston, MA. A brother; Harlo Bailey of Colorado as well as eighteen grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild also survive him.

He was predeceased by his brother, Lionel Bailey.

Donations in Charles’ memory may be made to the Lisbon Sportsman’s Club PO BOX 124 Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Online condolences may be made at www.LaRuePitcher.com.

