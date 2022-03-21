Advertisement

Covid claims another north country life, state discusses new subvariant

COVID-19 Deaths
(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - How big a threat is the new Covid subvariant called BA.2?

It is driving a surge in cases in Europe.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett says cases have ticked up in New York state, but the numbers are still small.

“At this point, even with the rise in cases in the BA.2, which is a sub-lineage of the omicron variant, we don’t expect to see a steep surge in cases in New York state,” said Bassett.

So far the subvariant appears to be highly transmissible, but its symptoms are no more severe than other variants, and immunity or vaccinations appear effective against it.

New Covid cases continue to track lower in the tri-county region.

However, Jefferson County reported Monday that another resident has died due to Covid.

Since the start of the pandemic, the county has seen its death toll rise to 161.

