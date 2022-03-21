Advertisement

Fort Drum man accused of raping teen

Alexander Calixto
Alexander Calixto(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROME, New York (WWNY) - A Fort Drum man is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl in a hotel in Rome, New York.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Alexander Calixto met up with the teen on March 19 after exchanging information on social media sites.

Officials say the teenage girl was reported missing, and they were told she was at a hotel.

Police showed up and found the two together, they say.

Calixto is charged with second-degree rape.

He’s in Oneida County jail with bail set at $10,000 cash bail or $15,000 bond.

