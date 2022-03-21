Fundraiser coming up for ‘Night of Heroes – Unmasking Child Abuse’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County will be holding a drive-thru chicken barbecue dinner to raise money for programs that help children who have been abused.

VAC Executive Director Jill Parker appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. Watch her interview above.

“Night of Heroes – Unmasking Child Abuse” will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 2 at the VAC at 418 Washington Street in Watertown.

Each dinner will include a half-hickory smoked chicken, loaded baked beans, salt potatoes, and coleslaw.

Tickets cost $20 per dinner and can be purchased online by March 25.

Funds raised at this event will help support the Child Advocacy Center, a program of the Victims Assistance Center. The Child Advocacy Center provides a safe, neutral, and child-friendly setting for victims of abuse and neglect to receive the services they need to heal from their trauma.

