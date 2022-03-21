Gas prices take toll on people who drive for a living

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With north country gas prices at more than $4 per gallon, people who drive for a living are paying a premium at the pump. We found out how one local delivery driver is managing the high prices.

“Maybe, like, 20 trips on a busy day.”

Ryan Bartlett is the delivery driver for Johnny D’s restaurant. With gas prices north of $4 per gallon in Watertown, he says keeping gas in the car is pricey.

“Just delivering in the city, I’ll probably spend, on a busy day, $25, $30 a day in gas,” he said.

Bartlett says the higher prices aren’t too much of an issue; he just tries to make several deliveries in one trip, something that he’s been doing for a while.

“I can have sometimes as many as eight or nine in the truck at one time,” he said.

He says it definitely changes the bottom line though.

Gas prices could be taking a turn for the better. AAA is reporting that the average price of gas in Watertown is $4.37. That’s down 7 cents from a week ago.”

But high gas prices are only part of the problem.

“The cost of food is outrageous,” said Robyn Bartlett, owner of Johnny D’s.

She says the cost of bacon, eggs, and bread is all up. And there are some foods - like pasta and pancake mix - that she’s had trouble finding on shelves.

“The tractor-trailers that deliver the food, what it costs for their diesel to fill a truck, it’s a trickle-down effect where our cost of food is just skyrocketing and that’s scary,” she said.

It’s more expensive to keep food on the shelves and gas in the tank for this downtown Watertown business.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.