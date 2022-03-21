Goodbye, fog, here comes a calm day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a pretty nice week.

The nice weather starts today, once we get some patchy fog out of the way.

It will end up mostly sunny with highs in the mid-40s.

It gets chilly overnight. Lows will be in the low 20s.

Tuesday will be a beautiful day with sunny skies and highs in the low 40s.

There’s a slight chance of precipitation Wednesday morning. Much of the day, though, will be just mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s.

We expect rain to start Wednesday night and continue throughout the day Thursday. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 50s.

There’s a 50 percent chance of rain Friday. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 40s.

It will be mostly cloudy and 42 on Saturday.

There’s a chance of rain Sunday. Otherwise it will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-30s.

