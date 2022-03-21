Greig man accused of menacing in Oneida County

WESTERN, New York (WWNY) - A Lewis County man is accused of threatening patrons of an Oneida County American Legion Post with a knife.

Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says 54-year-old Wayne Ernst from the town of Greig allegedly threatened patrons of American Legion Post 1846 in the town of Western Saturday night.

He allegedly fled the scene and was caught by Lewis County sheriff’s deputies the next day following a pursuit that ended when Ernst crashed his vehicle into a tree.

Ernst was ticketed for traffic violations in Lewis County, then turned over to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, where he was charged with second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was taken to Oneida County jail to await arraignment.

