Advertisement

Greig man accused of menacing in Oneida County

Wayne Ernst
Wayne Ernst(Oneida County Sheriff's Office)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTERN, New York (WWNY) - A Lewis County man is accused of threatening patrons of an Oneida County American Legion Post with a knife.

Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says 54-year-old Wayne Ernst from the town of Greig allegedly threatened patrons of American Legion Post 1846 in the town of Western Saturday night.

He allegedly fled the scene and was caught by Lewis County sheriff’s deputies the next day following a pursuit that ended when Ernst crashed his vehicle into a tree.

Ernst was ticketed for traffic violations in Lewis County, then turned over to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, where he was charged with second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was taken to Oneida County jail to await arraignment.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews battled an intense blaze at an apartment house on Winslow Street in Watertown.
Joshua Jones, victim in February arson case, dies due to injuries
One man is in the hospital after an early morning crash in the Town of Pamelia Saturday.
One hospitalized after early morning rollover on Route 11 roundabout
Copenhagen met Sherman in the Girls’ State Class D Title game in Troy.
Saturday Sports: Copenhagen Girls’ earn State Title
Originally just a single Sunday, now for what will be the 26th year, Maple Weekend in the North...
Maple Weekend promotes North Country businesses and tradition
New York's first 100 to 200 retail cannabis licenses will be solely for people with...
1st NY pot sales permits will go to people with convictions

Latest News

Local author Ellen Marie Wiseman
Local author writes her own success
Wake Up Weather
Goodbye, fog, here comes a calm day
Watertown City Hall
Watch Watertown city council meeting live tonight
Local author writes her own success