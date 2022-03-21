Advertisement

How much will it cost to fix Riverview Towers?

Riverview Towers
Riverview Towers(WWNY)
By John Moore
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Fixing Riverview Towers in Ogdensburg won’t be cheap.

After the March 8 fire on the sixth floor of the high-rise, the building was condemned.

The building permit posted on the front doors lists a project cost of $500,000.

Cheryl Douglass, who heads up the Ogdensburg Housing Authority, says that is just a preliminary number from engineers to get the project started.

On Tuesday, the authority will be meeting with engineers, its insurance company, and contractors to get a better idea of the price tag.

Douglass said she believes insurance will cover most of the tab.

In the meantime, the authority will have to do without some of its rental income.

Douglass says for the month of March, Riverview Towers rents added up to $33,000.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews battled an intense blaze at an apartment house on Winslow Street in Watertown.
Joshua Jones, victim in February arson case, dies due to injuries
Wayne Ernst
Greig man accused of menacing in Oneida County
One man is in the hospital after an early morning crash in the Town of Pamelia Saturday.
One hospitalized after early morning rollover on Route 11 roundabout
Copenhagen met Sherman in the Girls’ State Class D Title game in Troy.
Saturday Sports: Copenhagen Girls’ earn State Title
Three people were hurt in a crash on Route 12 in the town of Martinsburg Monday morning
3 people rushed to hospitals after Lewis County crash

Latest News

Bail reform law
NY’s bail reform could be up for discussion
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn: feedback on Cuomo, Canada’s travel change & socks for Ukraine
WWNY
Fundraiser coming up for ‘Night of Heroes – Unmasking Child Abuse’
Arric Hunter
Trial begins for man accused of raping a child