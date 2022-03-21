How much will it cost to fix Riverview Towers?

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Fixing Riverview Towers in Ogdensburg won’t be cheap.

After the March 8 fire on the sixth floor of the high-rise, the building was condemned.

The building permit posted on the front doors lists a project cost of $500,000.

Cheryl Douglass, who heads up the Ogdensburg Housing Authority, says that is just a preliminary number from engineers to get the project started.

On Tuesday, the authority will be meeting with engineers, its insurance company, and contractors to get a better idea of the price tag.

Douglass said she believes insurance will cover most of the tab.

In the meantime, the authority will have to do without some of its rental income.

Douglass says for the month of March, Riverview Towers rents added up to $33,000.

