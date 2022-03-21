Advertisement

Humane Society: Houston

By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Houston likes to walk on a leash and ride in a car, but he doesn’t care for other animals.

Lewis County Humane Society board president Cheryl Steiner says they’re also recommending he goes to a home without children.

The 4-year-old is generally calm -- until he gets a squeaky toy. He really likes squeaky toys.

Right now the shelter is looking after 77 pets. Some are cats and kittens in foster care.

You can check out available pets at lewiscountyhumanesociety.org or on their Facebook page. You can also call 315-376-8349 or just stop by when they’re open.

