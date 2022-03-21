James “Jim” Marvin, 79, of Watertown

James “Jim” Marvin passed away at his home on March 20th, at the age of 79. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - James “Jim” Marvin passed away at his home on March 20th, at the age of 79. His battle with Parkinson’s Disease in recent years showed his courage in facing life’s challenges. Despite the pain, his love for his family and laughter stayed strong until the end.

Jim was born in Watertown, NY on October 3, 1942, the son of Leon Marvin and Carol Bellinger. He graduated from Sackets Harbor High School in 1960 and left to serve his country in the Navy as a missile technician on the USS Boston. After four years of service, Jim returned to Sackets Harbor, where he met the love of his life, Lucille (Pound) Marvin. Jim and Lucille were married for 57 years.

Jim and Lucille were communicants of St. Elizabeth Seton and Immaculate Conception Catholic Parishes for over 50 years.

Jim was a pillar of his community, volunteering for the Dexter Fire Department and EMS for many years. Jim retired from Niagara Mohawk on December 1, 1999. Jim was a member of the Elks Lodge 496, American Legion Post 583, and the Brownville Fish and Game Club.

What Jim is most known for was his love of the community, his family, and fishing on the lake. We know for a fact, not just from his stories, that he caught the biggest fish of all time. Many years of boating, fishing, and grilling were spent at Jim and Lucille’s cottage on Point Peninsula. It was a place that will bring many more memories to his children, grandchildren, and more generations to come.

We are privileged and thankful to have been a part of this wonderful man’s life. He taught us to be supportive, loving, and to cherish your family. Jim will be dearly missed.

Jim was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Karen Perry.

Jim is survived by his wife Lucille (Pound); his son Michael (April) Marvin of Chaumont, NY; his daughter Michele (Patrick) Fitzsimmons of Clayton, NC; his daughter Melinda (Mike) Clement of Watertown, NY; his son Matthew (Julie) Marvin of Raleigh, NC; nine grandchildren: Gage, Michael, Maci, Kennedy, Madison, Cole, Joseph, Jasper, and Seamus; and nine great grandchildren: Adrian, Adalyn, Anthony, Axel, Peyton, Madilyn, Asher, Theodore, and Aria.

There will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made in memory of Jim to the Dexter Fire Department, the Last Station Fund of the Dexter Volunteer Fire Department at dextervfd.org, or Hospice of Jefferson County.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Dexter.

Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.