ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - John J. Pepe, 86, Adams Center, passed away Sunday, March 20th, 2022 at the Carthage Area Hospital.

Among his survivors is his wife, Sandra and two sons John and Michael.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. A complete obituary will follow.

