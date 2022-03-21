Khane Jones faces possible murder charge following burn victim’s death

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The man accused of setting fire to another man who later died could be facing a murder charge.

Jefferson County District Attorney Kristyna Mills said her office will be asking a grand jury to consider a murder charge, among other things, against Khane Jones, who’s accused of dousing Joshua Jones with gasoline and setting him on fire while he slept on a couch.

That’s after Joshua Jones died Sunday at a Syracuse hospital after suffering burns to 80 percent of his body in the blaze.

Before Joshua Jones’ death, Khane Jones was charged with first-degree arson and first-degree assault in the February fire that destroyed an apartment building at 112 Winslow Street in Watertown.

Two others sustained injuries in the blaze.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.