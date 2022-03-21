Lloyd H. Helmer, 97, of Dekalb Junction & formerly of Ogdensburg

Lloyd H. Helmer, age 97 of Dekalb Jct and formerly of Ogdensburg, passed away on Wednesday (March 16, 2022) at his home under the care of his family and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley. (Source: Funeral Home)

DEKALB JUNCTION, New York (WWNY) - Lloyd H. Helmer, age 97 of Dekalb Jct and formerly of Ogdensburg, passed away on Wednesday (March 16, 2022) at his home under the care of his family and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley. As per his request there will be no funeral services. Burial will be at the Ogdensburgh Cemetery at a later date.

Surviving is his wife Mary “Louise” Helmer; a brother William Cline of Florida; grandchildren Heather & William Trombley of DeKalb Jct., Brandon & Tiffany Vancuren of Sherman, NY and Devin Vancuren of Virginia; great-grandchildren David Davis, Luke Trombley, Macey Trombley and her companion Michael Shea; along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.

Lloyd was predeceased by his children David Helmer in 1979 and Anna Lisa Vancuren in 2018; sisters Betty Jackson, Margaret Peterson, Beverly Bailden, Edith Ketchem, Catherine Krikorian and Irene Helmer; and brothers Frank & Arthur Helmer.

Lloyd was born on November 15, 1924 in Ogdensburg, a son of Henry & Mary (Chantal) Helmer. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and enlisted in the US Navy in the Pacific Theatre Operation during WWII from 1943 to 1946. He later married Mary Louise King on June 14, 1947.

During his career he was employed at Diamond International, Brown’s Dairy, Mitel Inc and Maple City Auto. He was a member of the First Congregational Church in Ogdensburg, and enjoyed traveling, gardening, hunting and long drives with his wife.

Memorial contributions can be made to the First Congregational Church of Ogdensburg. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

