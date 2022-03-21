Local author writes her own success

March is Women’s history month and this North Country Inspiration piece from Emily Griffin highlights a local author. Later in life she decided to take her writing seriously and has since been on the New York Times best sellers list.

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - “I think it’s really important for people and kids in school to know that you can do anything,” author Ellen Marie Wiseman said. “It doesn’t matter where you’re from.”

Wiseman remembers learning how to read in first grade at a schoolhouse in Three Mile Bay. Her class was just three students.

She always loved books, but never dreamed she’d one day be a New York Times bestselling author.

“I thought it was way too hard for me, a little girl from Three Mile Bay, New York,” she said. “First grade Ellen would be shocked.”

She was a bookkeeper in the area for years and only started writing seriously once her kids got older.

The first book she took a stab at was “The Plum Tree,” loosely based on her mother’s experiences living in Germany during World War II.

“I knew the whole plot from start to finish,” she said, “and I wrote the really bad, bad first draft in about three days, but it took me another six to eight years, I think, to really finesse it and make it to where someone would actually be able to read it.”

Slow moving at first, her career took off after that first publication.

The highest point came with her fifth book, “The Orphan Collector.” It focuses on the hardships of a girl living through the Spanish Influenza pandemic of 1918.

“I finished this book in January 2019, which was a year before COVID hit,” Wiseman said. “It came out during COVID and I’ll never forget getting that phone call that it made the New York Times best seller list.”

“The Orphan Collector” resonated with readers due to the unforeseen pandemic parallels, but Wiseman tries to make her characters relatable in every story.

“Most of mine are ordinary young women caught up in extraordinary circumstances,” Wiseman said. “I think that women are super strong and can get through just about anything.”

Wiseman’s latest book, “The Lost Girls of Willowbrook,” is set to release in August and, “right now, I’m working on a book based on eugenics in America.”

She says the success has been overwhelming, and the support from her home community, even more so.

“It’s just an amazing, amazing feeling to feel that love and that support from everybody,” she said. “That’s really, that’s probably my favorite part of it.”

