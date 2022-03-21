Advertisement

McDonald’s bringing back its Szechuan sauce

People who like a little kick with their McNuggets can rejoice in the return of McDonald's...
People who like a little kick with their McNuggets can rejoice in the return of McDonald's Szechuan sauce.(McDonald's)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Good news for people who like to dip their McDonald’s chicken nuggets and french fries in something a little more daring than ketchup.

The fast food giant is bringing back its Szechuan sauce for a few days starting March 31, while supplies last.

The condiment, which includes soy, ginger, vinegar and garlic, will only be available through the McDonald’s app.

The fan favorite sauce made its debut in 1998 and made two brief appearances since then.

Customers can get the sauce with their order of McNuggets or buy up to five containers on the side.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews battled an intense blaze at an apartment house on Winslow Street in Watertown.
Joshua Jones, victim in February arson case, dies due to injuries
Wayne Ernst
Greig man accused of menacing in Oneida County
One man is in the hospital after an early morning crash in the Town of Pamelia Saturday.
One hospitalized after early morning rollover on Route 11 roundabout
Copenhagen met Sherman in the Girls’ State Class D Title game in Troy.
Saturday Sports: Copenhagen Girls’ earn State Title
Three people were hurt in a crash on Route 12 in the town of Martinsburg Monday morning
3 people rushed to hospitals after Lewis County crash

Latest News

FILE - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson appeared on Capitol Hill Monday to take part in a hearing of...
Jackson pledges to decide cases ‘without fear or favor’
A Ukrainian serviceman takes a photograph of a damaged church after shelling in a residential...
Ukraine invasion: As Mariupol hangs on, the extent of the horror not yet known
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas listens as President Donald Trump speaks before...
EXPLAINER: Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized, not with COVID-19
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson City on...
Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse
FILE - Rep. Don Young’s office announced the congressman’s death in a statement Friday night.
Alaska Rep. Don Young to lie in state at US Capitol