Advertisement

Nelson “Sonny” Howard, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Nelson “Sonny” Howard passed away after a brief illness on March 20, 2022, at the Samaritan...
Nelson “Sonny” Howard passed away after a brief illness on March 20, 2022, at the Samaritan Medical Center.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Nelson “Sonny” Howard passed away after a brief illness on March 20, 2022, at the Samaritan Medical Center.

He was born at the House of the Good Samaritan Hospital, the only child of Eugene and Irene Babcock Howard.

Nelson was a graduate of the Adams High School in 1955 and St. Lawrence University in 1960. He served in the US Army from 1960 to 1962 and was awarded the Sharpshooter Rifle Badge and the Sharpshooter M-14 badge.

While in high school he played basketball and was also a long jump champion in Liverpool at the age of 14 and sectional doubles champion in Rome. He and Dick Heald tied for 1st place in the 100-yard dash. He also enjoyed cross country skiing, riding bike and swimming.

All his life he enjoyed sports and the YMCA became his second home. He remembered his mother leaving him at the YMCA to play and as a youngster he would hitch-hike from Adams to go there. When he was in the area he would swim almost daily at the Y.

Following his discharge from the Army he taught 6th grade at Carthage Central School and the Syracuse area. He spent many summers working in Henderson Harbor at the West View Lodge that his father owned at the time.

Nelson’s marriage ended in a divorce.

Surviving is his 2 sons Henry (Mary) Howard, Jonathan (Melissa) Howard, 6 grandchildren, Alexander, Steven, Timothy, Catherine, Elizabeth, and Matthew. Also surviving is his cousin Ralph Cook and best friend for many years Shirley Parker.

A memorial service will be held at a date, time, and location to be announced.

Donations in his memory may be made to the YMCA, 119 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13605.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
John J. Pepe, 86, of Adams Center
Virginia R. Lake, 98 passed away peacefully March 18, 2022 at the Samaritan Keep Home in...
Virginia R. Lake, 98, of Watertown
Robert C. Mason, 78, Calcium, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, March 15th, 2022...
Robert C. Mason, 78, of Calcium
Candles
Ronald W. Greenleaf Sr., of Massena
Robert Earl “Butch” Kerwin Jr., 70, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at his home.
Robert Earl “Butch” Kerwin Jr., 70, of Gouverneur

Obituaries

Melinda L. Waddell, 63, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Albany Medical...
Melinda L. Waddell, 63, of Lowville and North Creek
Lloyd H. Helmer, age 97 of Dekalb Jct and formerly of Ogdensburg, passed away on Wednesday...
Lloyd H. Helmer, 97, of Dekalb Junction & formerly of Ogdensburg
James “Jim” Marvin passed away at his home on March 20th, at the age of 79.
James “Jim” Marvin, 79, of Watertown
Riverview Towers
How much will it cost to fix Riverview Towers?
Bail reform law
NY’s bail reform could be up for discussion