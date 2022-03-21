NY’s bail reform could be up for discussion

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - A state-wide rise in crime has many people blaming New York’s bail reform policy where some people who commit a crime can’t be held on bail. Now, bail reform could be up for negotiation.

The New York Times reports on a 10-point plan Governor Kathy Hochul is giving the state legislature to overhaul bail reform in her state budget.

It would give judges more discretion in deciding if a person should be detained on bail.

Asked about it Monday, Hochul says that plan was leaked to the press - not by her office - and that she won’t negotiate this in public.

“This is not the first time that I have had the opportunity to negotiate and work with individuals. I know how to bring people together and I’m going to continue to meeting people where they are, listening to their concerns. and also knowing that I have also the safety of New Yorkers at stake as well as protecting the rights of individuals who are accused of crimes. I will strike the right balance in what we’re doing here and I feel confident,” said Hochul.

Details on the bail reform are set to come out when the state budget is released on April 1.

