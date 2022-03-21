Advertisement

Robert C. Mason, 78, of Calcium

By Submitted by funeral home
Mar. 21, 2022
CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - Robert C. Mason, 78, Calcium, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, March 15th, 2022 with his wife and son at his side and under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County.

There are no services. Private burial will be in Brookside Cemetery following cremation. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

He is survived by his wife Gladys; his son Troy Plummer both of Watertown and a daughter Sue Ann Woodward, Florida; four granddaughters Alexis and Samantha Woodward, Madison and MacKenzie Plummer. He was predeceased by his brother Floyd.

Bob was born in Watertown July 6, 1943, a son to Charles and Harriet Robinson Mason. Following his high school education, Bob owned and operated Mr. Roberts on Outer Washington St., Great Northern Salvage and was a partner in Reeson Refuse. Bob retired from Massey’s Furniture in Watertown as a salesman.

Bob was a former member of the Watertown Lions Club and the Watertown Elks Lodge. Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

