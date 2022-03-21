Robert Earl “Butch” Kerwin Jr., 70, of Gouverneur

Robert Earl “Butch” Kerwin Jr., 70, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at his home. (Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Robert Earl “Butch” Kerwin Jr., 70, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at his home.

There are no funeral services and arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.

Robert was born in Gouverneur on April 26, 1951, the son of Robert and Dorothy (Cyrus) Kerwin.

He attended Gouverneur schools and served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War in Saigon until an honorable medical discharge.

Butch enjoyed fishing and traveling the roads of the north country taking in the scenery.

He married Sunday Windover on January 1, 1990 in Gouverneur.

Butch is survived by his wife Sunday, his children Eli Kerwin, Regina Kerwin, and Robert Kerwin III, his grandkids Amanda, Ashley, Abby, and Austin Martin, and Toni Kerwin, and his great grandson Carter Watson, a sister Kathy Harrington, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, a brother Randy Kerwin, sisters Wilna Nolle and Bonniebell McEathron.

Memorial donations in memory of Robert are encouraged to the Gouverneur Vol. Rescue Squad, PO Box 164, Gouverneur, NY 13642

