Singin’ in the Rain -Back on the Big Screen

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

A Fathom Event at Regal Cinema at Salmon Run Mall:

Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds and Donald O’Connor star in one of the greatest musicals ever filmed. Musician Don Lockwood (Kelly) rises to stardom during Hollywood’s silent-movie era--paired with the beautiful, jealous and dumb Lina Lamont (Jean Hagen). When Lockwood becomes attracted to young studio singer Kathy Selden (Reynolds), Lamont has her fired. But with the introduction of talking pictures, audiences laugh when they hear Lamont speak for the first time--and the studio uses Selden to dub her voice. Set during the advent of “talkies,” this film’s classic song-and-dance numbers celebrate the beginning of movie musicals.

This 70th anniversary event includes exclusive insights from Turner Classic Movies

April 10, 4pm Sunday

April 13, 7pm Wednesday

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.