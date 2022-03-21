Sunday Sports: Copenhagen Girls’ Basketball welcomed home after winning state title

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - The 2021-22 high school winter sports season wrapped up Saturday, and for the Copenhagen Girls’ Basketball Team, it was a whirlwind weekend that culminated in the school’s first ever state title.

The journey began on Thursday, as the school and community sent the team off in style as they traveled to Hudson Valley Community College in Troy to meet Hartford in the State Class D Semifinals.

On Friday night, the Lady Golden Knights moved one step closer to their goal, beating Hartford 51-40 to punch their ticket to the state championship game on Saturday night where they battled Sherman.

On Saturday night, the Lady Golden Knights led from start to finish and would beat Sherman 47-39 to win the school’s first state championship on the hardwood.

”I still- It doesn’t feel like it’s real. But it is, and these girls deserve it. They’ve worked hard for this and they never gave up,” said Coach Natalie Scott.

”Amazing. We grew up together. I’m sorry I’m shaking, this is making history. We’ve never gone past Sectionals, and doing it with girls I’ve grown up with is really special,” said Charli Carroll.

”It’s amazing. Especially- Yeah, because nobody’s made it to semifinals or even the championship, so going all the way is just even more special,” said Raegan Dalrymple.

The Lady Golden Knights finished the season with a 24-2 record, with their only losses to General Brown, who also made it to the State Final 4 in Class B and Gouverneur, who also qualified for the states.

Scott says she knew this team was special as far back as last season, which was shortened due to COVID.

”I knew last year that this was going to be a special year. Like I said, it’s unfortunate that last year nothing happened because our team was very, very good last year. Although we lost 3 seniors from that team. This team came in, and we had some kids come up from JV and settle in and that’s what made it all work. They had the chemistry together, they get along so well. They are so easy, put it that way,” said Scott.

On Sunday, the Lady Golden Knights journey ended the way that they hoped it would, with people lining the streets of Copenhagen to welcome home the 2021-22 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class D Girls’ Basketball Champions.

Ending a journey the players, coaches and fans will remember for the rest of their lives.

”Great. Amazing. Sad that the season’s over but so happy that we ended it with a win,” said Carroll.

”A full heart. You know, this community, these kids, the parents, our coaching staff- We’re all just together now, and it just makes my heart happy,” said Scott.

A happy ending to a magical season for the Copenhagen Lady Golden Knights Basketball Team.

On the boys’ side, the Heuvelton Bulldogs made their first ever trip to the State Class D Championship, but would come up short in their bid for a 1st boys state title, falling to Avoca-Prattsburgh 70-58.

Nate Mashaw led the way for Heuvelton with 16 points, Tristan Lovely added 13, and both players were named to the All-Tournament Team.

The Bulldogs finished their best ever season on the hardwood 23-4.

Bulldogs Coach Josh McAllister is proud of his team’s effort all season long.

”There’s been some ups and downs, obviously, and again they persevered through all of them. We had some injuries early that the first game of the year losing to Harrisville might have been a blessing in disguise. It made us kind of reset and they worked that much harder the rest of the time to get to this point. It’s a credit to them. They’re a hard working bunch and they are not afraid of work,” said McAlister.

It was also a first on Saturday for the General Brown Lady Lions as they played in their first ever State Class B Final 4.

Emma Dupee, Kori Nichols and Ainsley Fuller each scored 10 points, but the Lady Lions would fall to eventual State Champion Shalmont 52-42 at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy.

The Lady Lions finished their most successful season ever on the hardwood 23-3.

