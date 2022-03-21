Advertisement

Trial begins for man accused of raping a child

Arric Hunter
Arric Hunter(WWNY)
By Keith Benman
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a 47-year-old Heuvelton man accused of tying up and raping a child in February.

Arric Hunter is being tried in St. Lawrence County Court on a first-degree rape charge.

Jury selection began late Monday morning.

Hunter was arrested in February 2021 in Heuvelton after a weekend-long search. He was sent to the county jail without bail based on previous felony convictions.

State police allege Hunter raped a child under the age of 15, threatened her with a knife, and tied her up to prevent her from leaving.

