Virginia R. Lake, 98, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Virginia R. Lake, 98 passed away peacefully March 18, 2022 at the Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Virginia R. Lake, 98 passed away peacefully March 18, 2022  at the Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown.  She was born to Albert and Maude  (Yott) Bouchard in Clayton, NY on May 31, 1923.  Virginia graduated from Clayton High School in 1940 and later worked for Western Union in Willamantic, Connecticut.

Virginia married Phillip A. Lake July 10, 1943 at St. Mary’s Church in Clayton, New York. Phillip passed in 2018 after 75 years of marriage.

Her great source of pride was her family. She was a devoted mother and homemaker, raising 5 children in Watertown, NY.  They are Phillip (Ann) Lake of Indian Hills, Colorado, Susette (Edward) Gallinger of Paonia, Colorado, Elizabeth (Paul) Congleton of Ogdensburg, NY, and  Timothy (Maureen) Lake of Summerville, S. Carolina.

Virginia was a bright light and role model to so many.  She was an avid gardener and an accomplished seamstress.  Her claim to fame and greatest joy was sailing her sunfish in and around the islands near her Clayton home well into her 80′s.

Surviving Virginia besides her five children are her ten beloved grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Virginia was predeceased by her 4 sisters Helen Lalonde, Veronica Curtin, Betty Pete, and Patricia Streets, and also by her two brothers Joseph and Robert Bouchard.

There will be a funeral mass for Virginia at St. Mary’s Church in Clayton in July.  Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.

