WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - When the Watertown city council sits down for its regular meeting tonight, you can watch it live on this website.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m.

Among the items on the agenda is a resolution to assign four captains to the fire department’s new rescue truck.

Here’s the full agenda.

Streaming is by Steve Weed Productions.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.