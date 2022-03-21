Advertisement

White House decides against sending gas cards to families

Gas prices spiked to record highs after Russia invaded Ukraine but started to gradually decline...
Gas prices spiked to record highs after Russia invaded Ukraine but started to gradually decline over the past week.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The White House considered sending gas cards to families to help offset record-high gas prices before eventually deciding it’s not feasible.

A source familiar with the administration’s thinking said the Biden Administration is worried gas cards won’t work because of execution issues and fraud concerns.

The source said in the past, cards have been stolen from mailboxes.

They are studying the pros and cons of various other proposals to help Americans.

Gas prices spiked to record highs after Russia invaded Ukraine but started to gradually decline over the past week.

The Biden Administration has already announced the release of oil from emergency stockpiles. It’s a coordinated action with the International Energy Agency.

