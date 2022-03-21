Advertisement

Your Turn: feedback on Cuomo, Canada’s travel change & socks for Ukraine

Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Mar. 21, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - According to reports, former Governor Andrew Cuomo is considering a run to get his old job back despite opposition from his own party:

NY will repeat its pathetic history and bring him back. Watch and see.

David Ackley

Only run he should be making is to Rikers Island.

Jason Ablan

He should have been impeached so he couldn’t run again.

John Timmerman

Beginning April 1, fully vaccinated travelers to Canada will be allowed to cross the border without showing proof of a negative Covid-19 test:

I can’t wait to visit Canada again!

Samantha Smith

Wow. Nothing like discrimination against people who choose not to get the vaccination. This is so wrong.

Christina Worthington

A lot of you shared your thoughts on Brenda Sipher, who spearheaded an effort to collect socks and other items to send to Ukraine:

Good thinking. Socks will be welcomed...They really only have what’s on their backs.

Joshua Searor

God bless her.

Laura Bomher

