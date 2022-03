WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Emma Roggie, a senior at Beaver River Central School.

Emma is ranked first in her class and is involved in a number of activities, including soccer, track, and volleyball.

She’s planning for a career in occupational therapy and hopes to attend Cedarville University in Ohio.

Watch her interview above.

