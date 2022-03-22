After fatal crashes, Lewis County looks to make snowmobiling safer

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - As the snowmobiling season nears an end, Lewis County lawmakers, sled riders, and business owners are thinking about next year’s season and how to make it safer after several fatal crashes this year. However, not all the suggestions have support.

Snowmobiling in Lewis County supports more than 800 jobs and pumps millions of dollars into the local economy each year. But there’s a risk with the reward.

Since the first of the year, at least 6 people have died in snowmobile crashes in the county. Brainstorming ways to make trails safer, business owners, county officials, snowmobile clubs, and others met in late January.

One idea was brought up to hire a private security firm to patrol the trails - something the county sheriff’s department already does.

“One of the clubs asked about using security guards out in the trail system. And security guards have no authority to make an arrest, have no authority to issue a ticket,” said Sheriff Mike Carpinelli.

Carpinelli doesn’t disagree more patrolling would help and pointed out he has been advocating for that for years.

“You know, I’ve been asking for manpower for years, extra manpower. And that has always been denied,” he said.

President of the Southern Tug Hill Snow Riders Christopher Rinck agrees more patrolling of the trails could help bring down the number of serious crashes. And Rinck says it should be left to someone who knows the trail system.

“If Sheriff Carpinelli had a mechanism or a way to hire extra officers on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from January 1 to March 1, that would be a huge asset to the entire region,” he said.

Key areas for improvement that were discussed in the meeting include things like signage. County officials say this is something they are already working towards.

The Lewis County Chamber of Commerce and the county Industrial Development Agency hosted the January brainstorming session, which focused on the results of a 2021 survey. It also gave them a chance to talk about safety.

Chamber Executive Director Kristen Aucter says putting up new trail signs for safety is already in the works and was happy to hear suggestions from a variety of people at the January meeting.

“Instead of one agency or one entity taking control of all the changes, it was kind of decided that we form an action committee and bring different people in to play different parts,” she said.

Whether it’s a private patrol, more sheriff deputies on snowmobiles, or better signage, a team of snowmobiling advocates is working to make the next snowmobile season safer.

