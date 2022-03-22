Advertisement

Arts All-Star: Cadence Payne

By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Cadence Payne, her parents say, was singing before she could talk.

The Ogdensburg performer is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

Things really came together when she got the title role in “Annie” in eighth grade.

“That really pushed me out of my comfort zone and really solidified my love for performing and the arts.”

She’s still deciding what college she wants to attend, but she has decided to study music education, “because I do love music and I want to keep it part of my life.”

Watch the video to hear her perform and to learn more about her.

