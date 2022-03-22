Barclay: reported bail changes ‘step in the right direction’

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The leader of Republicans in the state Assembly says Governor Hochul’s proposed changes to the state’s bail reform law are “a step in the right direction.”

The New York Times reports Hochul “wants to expand the number of crimes eligible for bail and to give judges more discretion to account for the criminal history of those accused of serious felonies, as well as the harm such defendants could pose to others.”

The leaked plan immediately drew strong pushback from members of Hochul’s own Democratic party, many of whom view bail reform - which eliminated cash bail for many people arrested - as a signature achievement.

But Will Barclay, (R -Pulaski), who leads the Republican minority in the state Assembly, had cautious praise for Hochul Tuesday.

“We’re happy she realizes bail reform is a problem, cashless bail.,” he told 7 News.

Although bail reform’s staunchest defenders hotly dispute any link between bail reform and a spike in crime, the two have become linked in the public mind.

“I think New Yorkers are fed up with this increase in crime. I’d be the first to admit, it’s not all because of bail reform. It’s not all because of ‘Raise The Age.” But I do think they are contributing to this increase in crime,” Barclay said.

(’Raise The Age’ is separate, also controversial legislation which raised the age at which someone could be held criminally responsible for acts he or she committed.)

With less than two weeks to go before New York’s April 1 budget deadline, Barclay said he believes Hochul has a good chance of getting changes to bail reform.

“The governor has a lot of control during the budget period, and so if she really wants to spend political capital on this, I think there’s the potential to get it done,” he said.

Also Tuesday, Jefferson County District Attorney Kristyna Mills called the proposed changes “a welcome benefit to public safety.”

“Judges should have the discretion to consider both public safety and the defendant’s criminal history before determining release status,” she said in a statement.

Assemblyman Mark Walczyk, the Republican who represents the western parts of Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties, said in a statement Tuesday that he believes bail reform should be completely repealed, and the governor and legislature should start over.

“Governor Hochul found herself head of the executive branch and if she wants to keep that job, she better start putting public safety before party politics,” Walczyk said.

