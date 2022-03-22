Advertisement

Black River rises above flood stage, recedes

The Black River
The Black River(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Black River crested just over flood stage Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued, and later lifted, a flood warning for the river.

Flood stage is 10 feet. On Tuesday, it reached almost 10-feet, 2-inches, which meant minor issues in low-lying areas along Zecher Road outside West Carthage, Ridge Road near Castorland, and East Martinsburg Road south of Lowville.

No major problems were reported.

Water levels, which have started to go back down, are a rite of spring as snow melts on the Tug Hill plateau and makes its way to Lake Ontario.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were hurt in a crash on Route 12 in the town of Martinsburg Monday morning
3 people rushed to hospitals after Lewis County crash
Fire crews battled an intense blaze at an apartment house on Winslow Street in Watertown.
Joshua Jones, victim in February arson case, dies due to injuries
Police are investigating a stabbing at a Watertown apartment building Thursday morning.
Watertown police: man stabbed with screwdriver, girlfriend arrested
Wayne Ernst
Greig man accused of menacing in Oneida County
Alexander Calixto
Fort Drum man accused of raping teen

Latest News

Clip from the music video
School superintendent, principal ‘learned a lesson’ after TikTok video
wwny Judge ‘disappointed’ over Watertown’s second courtroom progress
Barclay: reported bail changes ‘step in the right direction’
File photo of St. Lawrence Seaway
St. Lawrence Seaway opens for season
Village of Copenhagen
Copenhagen will take over fire department’s finances