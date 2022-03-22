Black River rises above flood stage, recedes

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Black River crested just over flood stage Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued, and later lifted, a flood warning for the river.

Flood stage is 10 feet. On Tuesday, it reached almost 10-feet, 2-inches, which meant minor issues in low-lying areas along Zecher Road outside West Carthage, Ridge Road near Castorland, and East Martinsburg Road south of Lowville.

No major problems were reported.

Water levels, which have started to go back down, are a rite of spring as snow melts on the Tug Hill plateau and makes its way to Lake Ontario.

