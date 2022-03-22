Career-Tech All-Star: Mike Madore

GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Mike Madore says being outdoors helps clear his mind.

“Out in the woods when you’re by yourself, it’s just you and the animals, and the trees around you,” he said.

The Lowville Academy student is this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star. He studies forestry at Sacket Tech Center in Glenfield.

He wants a career that keeps him outdoors and out of an office, so he plans to attend North Country Community College as the first step toward becoming a forest ranger.

Watch the video to see him at work and to learn more about him.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.