Charles P. Melara, 90, formerly of Watertown

MULLICA HILL, New JERSEY (WWNY) - Charles P. Melara, 90, 442 Broadway Avenue East, passed away March 20, 2022 at Inspira Medical Center, Mullica Hill, NJ.

Charlie was born March 12, 1932, in Watertown, son of Pasquale C. and Rose (Compo) Melara. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1949. In 1962, he married Shirley M. Sanford at St. Anthony’s Church. Charlie served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. For thirty years, he was employed with Prudential Insurance Company, retiring as a sales manager.

Charlie was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church. He was a member of the Watertown Rotary Club, the American Legion Post #61, VFW Post # 1400, Lincoln League, Knights of Columbus as a 3rd degree Knight, the Mount Carmel Society, and the Italian American Civic Association where his father was a founding member.

He was surrounded by his whole family who loved and cared for him until his last breath. He was the most amazing husband, father, Pop, brother, and friend and the void he left behind will never be filled. His love for his wife of 60 years was the drive to be a devoted husband and father. He loved his family wholeheartedly and he dedicated his life to his wife and children. Our hearts are broken but we are eternally grateful to have a lifetime of blessed memories with him.

Surviving besides his wife Shirley are his daughter, Monique (Dante) DiCarlo, Mullica Hill, NJ, two sons, Greg (Nancy) Melara, Voorhees, NJ, Rick (Leif) Melara, Sherman, CT, three grandchildren, Vincent, Christina, Ava, a sister-in-law Mary Melara, Watertown, several nieces and nephews. He is pre deceased by his siblings, Sam (Lillian) Anzalone, Phillip Anzalone, Josephine (Tony) Noto, Frank (Christine) Melara, Joseph (Jeannette) Melara, Grace (Vincent) Marzano, Ron Melara, Grace (Frank) Campolito, Carmela (Stanley) O’Bryan, Anna (Lowell) Smith, Catherine (Edward) McGinley, Dorothy (Earle) Rothbaler, and Adeline Melara.

Calling hours will be Friday from 4pm-7pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. On Saturday, a prayer service will be held at 9:15 am at the funeral home with a funeral mass at St. Anthony’s Church at 10 am. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. Contributions may be made to St. Anthony’s Church, 830 Arsenal Street, Watertown, NY 13601. Condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

