A chilly start to a sunny day

It's your wake-up weather forecast.
By Beth Hall
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a little on the cool side, but the sun will offset some of that.

Temperatures were mostly in the 20s to start, but will warm up to close to 40 under sunny skies.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s.

Clouds roll in through Wednesday morning and rain starts up by late afternoon or evening. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

It will be rainy, breezy, and warm on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

There’s a 50 percent chance of rain Friday. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Saturday has a 50 percent chance of mixed precipitation. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Temperatures drop for Sunday. It will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs will be in the low 30s

It will be mostly cloudy and in the mid-30s on Monday.

