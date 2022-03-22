Clarice (“Teddy”) D. Snell Harris, 92, of Sackets Harbor, passed away peacefully Friday, March 18, 2022 at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

She was born on December 19, 1929 in Wilna, NY, the daughter of Theodore and Jessie VanTassel Donaghy, she graduated from the University of Potsdam in 1953.

She married Richard Snell on August 4, 1956. The marriage ended in divorce. She married William Harris on October 3, 1992. He passed away on March 22, 2008.

She worked as a teacher in several states including Oregon, Maine and New York. She taught Kindergarten through 8th grade at Glen Park Elementary School from 1971 until her retirement in September 1992. Teddy’s passion in life was teaching children. She held a special place in her heart for every child that crossed her path.

Surviving is her brother, Richard Donaghy, Carthage, as well as several nieces and nephews, all of which she loved dearly, and her 5 cats, which she adored.

She was predeceased by her parents; her brother Robert Donaghy and her twin brother Clarence (“Tunk”) Donaghy.

Arrangements are with Fredericks Bros. Funeral Home in Theresa, NY. She will be cremated and buried in Hillside Cemetery, Natural Bridge, NY, in the spring at the family’s convenience.

Her family would like to send special thanks to all the wonderful women who helped care for her during the past three years. They truly appreciate all that you did for her. She loved each and every one of you. To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

