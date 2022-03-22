Copenhagen will take over fire department’s finances

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Copenhagen is set to take over the fire department’s finances.

According to the village clerk, a resolution passed by a 3 to 1 vote during the village’s March 9 board meeting.

Mayor Mark Souva and trustees Kim Vogt and Shareef Stokley voted yes. Ben Shambo voted no. Gerald Snyder recused himself because of his affiliation with the fire department.

The village will officially take over the department’s finances on June 1.

It comes after a scathing state audit of the fire department which revealed $27,000 was unaccounted for.

