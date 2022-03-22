Advertisement

Copenhagen will take over fire department’s finances

Village of Copenhagen
Village of Copenhagen(WWNY)
By John Pirsos
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Copenhagen is set to take over the fire department’s finances.

According to the village clerk, a resolution passed by a 3 to 1 vote during the village’s March 9 board meeting.

Mayor Mark Souva and trustees Kim Vogt and Shareef Stokley voted yes. Ben Shambo voted no. Gerald Snyder recused himself because of his affiliation with the fire department.

The village will officially take over the department’s finances on June 1.

It comes after a scathing state audit of the fire department which revealed $27,000 was unaccounted for.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were hurt in a crash on Route 12 in the town of Martinsburg Monday morning
3 people rushed to hospitals after Lewis County crash
Fire crews battled an intense blaze at an apartment house on Winslow Street in Watertown.
Joshua Jones, victim in February arson case, dies due to injuries
Police are investigating a stabbing at a Watertown apartment building Thursday morning.
Watertown police: man stabbed with screwdriver, girlfriend arrested
Wayne Ernst
Greig man accused of menacing in Oneida County
Alexander Calixto
Fort Drum man accused of raping teen

Latest News

File photo of St. Lawrence Seaway
St. Lawrence Seaway opens for season
The former old Angel's Inn Adult Home
Vacant Watertown property could be used to house the homeless
File photo of the biomass facility at Fort Drum
Fort Drum’s electricity source in danger of closing
Snowmobiling
After fatal crashes, Lewis County looks to make snowmobiling safer