Elaine D. Moulton, of Watertown

Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Elaine D. Moulton, beloved daughter of the late Harold & Gladys Moulton, passed away March 19, 2022, at Samaritan Keep under Hospice care after a short illness.

She was a loving sister to Barbara Catuccio (deceased), Donald Moulton (deceased), Lorraine Wiley Watertown, NY, Brenda Los Cleveland Ohio. Loving aunt of Victoria (John) Fritz, Jasper Ga. Kathleen (Jerry) Cianciolo, Medfield, Ma. Christian (Darlene) Wiley, Watertown, NY, Philip Wiley, Cape Vincent, NY, Thomas (Julie) Los, Ohio, Tracy (Scott) Pomeroy, Ohio.

Sincere friend to many.

She was known for her love of flowers, as shown by her garden at The Evergreen Trailer Park on LeRay St in Watertown, NY, where she resided for 50 Years.

Arrangements are with The Cleveland Funeral Home Watertown, NY. Burial at Dexter to be announced at a later date by family.

Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

