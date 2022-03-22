Advertisement

Flood warning in effect along Black River

Flood Warning
Flood Warning(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a flood warning for parts of the Black River.

The National Weather Service says the flooding is minor and is expected to stay that way.

The flood warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Forecasters say the river was at 10.1 feet and rising at 5:30 a.m. Flood stage is 10 feet, when flooding begins in low-level farmlands and some roads.

They say there could be some minor damage to riverfront commercial properties in Dexter.

The river is expected to crest at 10.2 feet and recede to below flood stage in the afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were hurt in a crash on Route 12 in the town of Martinsburg Monday morning
3 people rushed to hospitals after Lewis County crash
Fire crews battled an intense blaze at an apartment house on Winslow Street in Watertown.
Joshua Jones, victim in February arson case, dies due to injuries
Wayne Ernst
Greig man accused of menacing in Oneida County
Alexander Calixto
Fort Drum man accused of raping teen
Khane Jones
Khane Jones faces possible murder charge following burn victim’s death

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
A chilly start to a sunny day
Watertown's city council opted Monday night not to consider a zoning change to allow the...
Watertown council decides not to decide on Stewart’s zoning
7-day forecast
Tuesday AM Weather
A fire in Massena destroyed a home Monday evening.
Massena home destroyed by fire Monday evening