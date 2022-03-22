Flood warning in effect along Black River

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a flood warning for parts of the Black River.

The National Weather Service says the flooding is minor and is expected to stay that way.

The flood warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Forecasters say the river was at 10.1 feet and rising at 5:30 a.m. Flood stage is 10 feet, when flooding begins in low-level farmlands and some roads.

They say there could be some minor damage to riverfront commercial properties in Dexter.

The river is expected to crest at 10.2 feet and recede to below flood stage in the afternoon.

