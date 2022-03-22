Fort Drum’s electricity source in danger of closing

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - A battle is underway to make sure Fort Drum’s source of electricity remains intact despite a state law that would pull the plug.

Inside the gates of Fort Drum sits a $50 million 60-megawatt biomass facility.

Secured through a contract with the Department of Defense, ReEnergy Black River provides 100 percent of Fort Drum’s electricity. That’s a rarity for many military installations.

“Fort Drum is really at the forefront of that initiative with this facility being inside the fence,” said Larry Richardson, CEO, ReEnergy.

Not only that, the company brings in around $25 million to the north country’s economy. It buys fuel material, wood chips, from local lumber yards and sawmills.

That could all change because of a state law passed three years ago.

“For the first time, they defined in statute what renewable energy resources were, and they did not include any form of bioenergy,” said Sarah Boggess, vice president of external affairs, ReEnergy.

New legislation in the state Assembly and Senate would allow for the continued operation of the plant through its existing contract until November 2034. If the bill passes, the plant would be the only remaining utility-scale biomass facility in New York state.

Along with a few Democrats, state Senator Patty Ritchie and Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush are sponsoring the bill.

Blankenbush says, “I believe the bioenergy produced at this facility should fall under the renewable energies umbrella...Grid reliability and effectiveness need to continue to be our top focus.”

And Ritchie says, “Ensuring this biomass facility inside the gates of Fort Drum remains viable is critical...In the remaining months of session, I will continue to advocate for its passage.”

If the legislation does not pass, ReEnergy would be forced to shut down the facility next year. That means Fort Drum would rely on transmission lines coming onto the post from outside the gates, which would be subject to physical damage and cyberattacks.

The proposed legislation is now with the Assembly and Senate energy committees.

