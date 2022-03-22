Garrett Loomis Foundation presents active shooter training

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s been a couple years, but the Garrett W. Loomis fire safety seminar is back.

T.G. Kolb from the Garrett Loomis Foundation said this year they’re bringing in someone to talk about active shooter situations and how to deescalate them

The foundation is named for a firefighter who died battling a silo fire several years ago.

The seminar is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 2 at Sturtz Theater at Jefferson Community College.

It’s free to attend. You can register here.

