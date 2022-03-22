Advertisement

Garrett Loomis Foundation presents active shooter training

Garrett Loomis fire safety seminar
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s been a couple years, but the Garrett W. Loomis fire safety seminar is back.

T.G. Kolb from the Garrett Loomis Foundation said this year they’re bringing in someone to talk about active shooter situations and how to deescalate them

The foundation is named for a firefighter who died battling a silo fire several years ago.

The seminar is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 2 at Sturtz Theater at Jefferson Community College.

It’s free to attend. You can register here.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were hurt in a crash on Route 12 in the town of Martinsburg Monday morning
3 people rushed to hospitals after Lewis County crash
Fire crews battled an intense blaze at an apartment house on Winslow Street in Watertown.
Joshua Jones, victim in February arson case, dies due to injuries
Wayne Ernst
Greig man accused of menacing in Oneida County
Alexander Calixto
Fort Drum man accused of raping teen
Khane Jones
Khane Jones faces possible murder charge following burn victim’s death

Latest News

Watertown stabbing investigation
Fire destroys Massena home
"The Little Mermaid" at Watertown High
Watertown students to perform ‘Little Mermaid’ this weekend
Maple Weekend, part 2
Maple Weekend, part 2 is coming up