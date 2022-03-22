John H. Nichols, 78, of Carthage

John H. Nichols, 78, of 5093 Rogers Crossing Road, Carthage, NY, passed away March 17, 2022, at Rome Memorial Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - John H. Nichols, 78, of 5093 Rogers Crossing Road, Carthage, NY, passed away March 17, 2022, at Rome Memorial Hospital.

Arrangements are with the Bruce Funeral Home. A graveside service with military honors will be held this Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Felts Mills Cemetery.

Born on February 22, 1944, in Felts Mills, NY, son of Lyle W. and Mabel V. (Fuller) Nichols, John was the second youngest of twelve children and graduated from Carthage Central High School. Shortly after, he joined the United States Army, where he earned his Associate’s Degree and served with honor in Vietnam, Korea, and Germany. After 21 years of service, he retired and was honorably discharged in 1983.

After his military retirement, John worked for Lockheed Martin in Marietta, GA as an aviation supervisor until his retirement in 1999.

John married Mary Lou Reed in 1965 in Fulton, NY and they remained together until his return from Vietnam. While serving in Korea, John met Hye Sun Chang. Married in 1974, they were married for 25 years until her passing. He has since spent his last 23 years with Son Yae Nicholson. The couple resided in Savannah, GA, before moving to his hometown of Carthage, NY.

One of his many passions, John enjoyed genealogy and researching his family tree. He also had a love for history, aviation, and antique cars. Before his passing, he was renovating a 1965 and a 1968 Chevrolet Corvair.

He is survived by his beloved companion, Son Yae Nicholson, Carthage, NY; three daughters, Nichelle Johnson, St. Petersburg, FL, Gina Poonawalla, Denison, TX, and Jenny Nichols, Woodstock GA; grandchildren, Armaan Poonawalla, Seledonio Martinez, Chelsi Martinez, Michael Nichols, Cameron Johnson, Heather Campbell, Tiffany Campbell, and David Campbell; a sister, Sheila Lennox, Virginia Beach, VA; several nieces and nephews, and his much-loved pups, Ruby and Sarah.

He is predeceased by a daughter, Marcia Campbell, and ten of his siblings.

Donations may be made to the ASPCA or The Mayflower Society.

