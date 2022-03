WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John Weaver, 64, a resident at the Samaritan Summit Village passed away March 20, 2022.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 23rd at the Brookside Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at www.hartandbrucefh.com

