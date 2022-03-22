Advertisement

Maple Weekend, part 2 is coming up

Maple Weekend, part 2
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The second half of Maple Weekend is coming up.

Michele Ledoux from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County talked about it on 7 News This Morning.

Watch the video above for her interview.

You can visit participating maple producers from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, and Sunday, March 27.

It’s a good chance to learn about maple syrup production if you missed it last weekend.

Visit mapleweekend.com for a list of participating maple syrup producers.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were hurt in a crash on Route 12 in the town of Martinsburg Monday morning
3 people rushed to hospitals after Lewis County crash
Fire crews battled an intense blaze at an apartment house on Winslow Street in Watertown.
Joshua Jones, victim in February arson case, dies due to injuries
Wayne Ernst
Greig man accused of menacing in Oneida County
Alexander Calixto
Fort Drum man accused of raping teen
Khane Jones
Khane Jones faces possible murder charge following burn victim’s death

Latest News

Fire destroys Massena home
Watertown stabbing investigation
Garrett Loomis fire safety seminar
Garrett Loomis Foundation presents active shooter training
"The Little Mermaid" at Watertown High
Watertown students to perform ‘Little Mermaid’ this weekend