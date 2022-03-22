Maple Weekend, part 2 is coming up
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The second half of Maple Weekend is coming up.
Michele Ledoux from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County talked about it on 7 News This Morning.
You can visit participating maple producers from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, and Sunday, March 27.
It’s a good chance to learn about maple syrup production if you missed it last weekend.
Visit mapleweekend.com for a list of participating maple syrup producers.
