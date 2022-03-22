Massena home destroyed by fire Monday evening

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A fire in Massena destroyed a home Monday evening.

It was at 23 E. Orvis St.

The fire was called in at 5:50 PM, and firefighters from four departments battled a stubborn blaze for more than an hour.

No one was in the home when flames broke out.

Two adults and four children were displaced by the fire.

The two-story home sits directly behind Green’s Garage.

In addition to Massena Fire, Louisville, Norfolk and Brasher-Winthrop were also on scene.

