Massena home destroyed by fire Monday evening
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A fire in Massena destroyed a home Monday evening.
It was at 23 E. Orvis St.
The fire was called in at 5:50 PM, and firefighters from four departments battled a stubborn blaze for more than an hour.
No one was in the home when flames broke out.
Two adults and four children were displaced by the fire.
The two-story home sits directly behind Green’s Garage.
In addition to Massena Fire, Louisville, Norfolk and Brasher-Winthrop were also on scene.
