Police investigate Watertown stabbing

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An investigation is underway into a stabbing in Watertown Tuesday

Police say that around 9:30 a.m., dispatchers got a report of a domestic situation in the apartment building at 309 Mill Street.

City police and Guilfoyle ambulance responded to the scene and a male victim was taken to the hospital.

“Apparently someone had been stabbed with a screwdriver and patrols responded, Det. Lt. Joe Donoghue said. “We did find one male who had a screwdriver still embedded in his body.”

Donoghue says the victim was alert and talking to patrols and that one female has been detained in connection with the incident.

