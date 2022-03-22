Advertisement

Police investigate Watertown stabbing

Police are investigating a stabbing in Watertown Tuesday morning.
By John Moore
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An investigation is underway into a stabbing in Watertown Tuesday

Police say that around 9:30 a.m., dispatchers got a report of a domestic situation in the apartment building at 309 Mill Street.

City police and Guilfoyle ambulance responded to the scene and a male victim was taken to the hospital.

“Apparently someone had been stabbed with a screwdriver and patrols responded, Det. Lt. Joe Donoghue said. “We did find one male who had a screwdriver still embedded in his body.”

Donoghue says the victim was alert and talking to patrols and that one female has been detained in connection with the incident.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were hurt in a crash on Route 12 in the town of Martinsburg Monday morning
3 people rushed to hospitals after Lewis County crash
Fire crews battled an intense blaze at an apartment house on Winslow Street in Watertown.
Joshua Jones, victim in February arson case, dies due to injuries
Wayne Ernst
Greig man accused of menacing in Oneida County
Alexander Calixto
Fort Drum man accused of raping teen
Khane Jones
Khane Jones faces possible murder charge following burn victim’s death

Latest News

Watertown stabbing investigation
Fire destroys Massena home
Garrett Loomis fire safety seminar
Garrett Loomis Foundation presents active shooter training
"The Little Mermaid" at Watertown High
Watertown students to perform ‘Little Mermaid’ this weekend
Maple Weekend, part 2
Maple Weekend, part 2 is coming up