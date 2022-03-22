School superintendent, principal ‘learned a lesson’ after TikTok video

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A school superintendent says he and a school principal have learned their lesson after participating in short music videos with students. It’s not the dancing, but the lyrics of the song that have the superintendent apologizing.

A social media post of goings on at Heuvelton schools. The N-word again. And this time violent, misogynistic, sexually explicit lyrics.

“Like the song choices? Not a good look,” said Amy Chisholm, parent of two Heuvelton students. “Really my first thought behind it, like, ‘wow.’ Just ‘wow.’”

District Superintendent Jesse Coburn and Principal Shannon Jordan were in the video. Coburn wrote to parents he was unaware explicit music was the backdrop.

“While there is no excuse for not being aware of the music being used, I want to be clear that the music does not represent what I, Mrs. Jordan or our school community stands for,” Coburn wrote.

The song “Tic Tac” by Future & Lil Uzi Vert includes the following lyrics:

I just shot my shot at this little t**t

I’m tryna creep, knick-knack on a b*tch neck

My n**gas sellin’ cri-nack for the sti-nacks

And I got a big, big MAC, f**k the chit-chat

Did a drive-by in the matte-black Hellcat

Picked up a opp b*tch in the same Hellcat

S**k on the d**k, now the b*tch need a Tic Tac

It all comes on the heels of controversy over another social media post last month when students spelled out a racial slur with their bodies on the gym floor.

Superintendent Coburn says in his letter the district is wrestling “with difficult issues around race and inclusion.”

Students posted the rap lyric videos on TikTok more than a year ago. They were asked to take them down. But, the videos resurfaced on Facebook this week. That drew a flurry of comments and the mea culpa letter from Coburn to parents.

“I can assure you Mrs. Jordan and I learned a lesson, and since that time have not participated in student TikTok videos,” Coburn wrote.

He also wrote the situation was handled internally more than a year ago. He did not return a call for comment Tuesday, but Laken Kelly, St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES spokesperson, said this: “I think it’s important that we recognize that our administrators have taken accountability for their actions and they have confronted the situation with the school community.”

The Facebook page where the videos were posted disappeared Monday. Coburn stated he’s committed to making the Heuvelton Central School District a place where everyone feels welcome.

