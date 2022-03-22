St. Lawrence Seaway opens for season

ST. LAWRENCE SEAWAY, New York (WWNY) - The 2022 shipping season on the St. Lawrence Seaway is underway.

The Montreal to Lake Ontario section opened up to vessels Tuesday.

The seaway directly serves Ontario and Quebec to the north, and Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota, New York, and Pennsylvania to the south.

In 2021, traffic was up 1.6 percent compared to 2020.

